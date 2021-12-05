An unknown person vandalized 20 public transport busses in Alpenddorn in the night from Saturday to Sunday by spraying fire extinguishing powder inside, Omroep Gelderland reported.

"We regret there are people who intentionally want to destroy other people's property. Not only is the financial damage huge, but also the busses cannot be used," a Keolis spokesperson told Omroep Gelderland. Multiple bus routes were not in service on Sunday due to the shortage of busses.

The RRReis busses from the company Keolois were parked near the Kanaal Zuid in Apeldoorn. Keloids filed a complaint with the police. Investigators are looking into the incident.

It was not the first time public transport busses in Apeldoorn were sprayed with fire extinguishing powder. A similar incident took place around three weeks ago. A few electric busses were also disconnected while charging recently.