A group of people in Volendam attacked Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) protesters with, among other objects, eggs, oliebollen and firecrackers. KOZP was protesting against "structural racism" in the village.

Police escorted several dozen demonstrators back to their buses. The protesters left the village around 1 p.m. under police escort.

According to KOZP spokesman Jerry Afriyie, they were pelted with "anything and everything," including fruit and oliebollen from the nearby market. Police did not confirm the number of people who attacked the protestors in Volendam.

While officers kept the groups apart, they were also pelted with eggs and oliebollen. According to Afriyie, some of the windows of the bus were damaged. Some of the people attacking the protestors also threw firecrackers.

"Although much has been achieved in the past ten years of the Zwarte Piet is racism campaign, there are still places in the Netherlands where racism is hardly mentioned or combated," KOZP said before the protest.

Earlier, KOZP canceled a demonstration during the Sinterklaas Arrival Parade. According to Afriyie, Volendam Mayor Lieke Sievers said the arrival would not go through. Therefore, KOZP refrained from the protest. Afterward, Afriyie discovered that "some form" of a parade did take place.