France evacuated 60 people destined for the Netherlands from Afghanistan in recent days with the help of Qatar. The 60 evacuees consisted of both people with and without a Dutch passport, NOS reported.

Initial reports stated that all evacuees were Dutch citizens. On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs corrected that statement, saying four of the 60 people were Dutch citizens. The remaining 56 had a "direct link" to the Netherlands, including interpreters and other people who helped the Dutch military during their mission in Afghanistan and who now fear persecution by the Taliban regime.

France flew more than 300 people out of Afghanistan to Qatar this week to escape the Taliban regime, which came into power in August.



Qatar and France have organized ten evacuation flights out of Afghanistan together in the past three months.