The GGD Hollands Midden announced around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday that were no more free spots available for walk-in Covid-19 vaccination appointments in Alphen, Gouda and Leiden. Scheduled vaccinations will continue to go through.

"We did not expect this. People are coming from all different places." Carin Boon from the GGD Hollands Midden told NOS.

Some senior citizens lined up two and a half hours before the location opened at 9 a.m. to ensure they would get the booster shot, according to Omroep West. Waiting times could reach up to six hours.

The GGD Hollands Midden is the only region vaccinating people without an appointment.

“We have decided to make the free time slots available under strict conditions to people who come by without an appointment so that we do not waste time in this booster campaign," GGD Hollands Midden said on Friday. Walk-in spots were filled on Friday as well.

Walk-in appointments are available to people born in 1961 or earlier who recovered from Covid-19 or were vaccinated in the past six months. Flu shots must have been received at least two weeks prior.

Run op boosterprik zonder afspraak in Alphen aan den Rijn. 'Ik heb drie uur in de rij gestaan', vertelt iemand die net naar buiten komt. GGD Hollands Midden deelt koffie uit aan de wachtenden in de rij #alphen pic.twitter.com/Xumxmyh0T0 — John van der Tol (@johnvandertol) December 4, 2021