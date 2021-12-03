The GGD Hollands Midden is now offering people who were born in 1961 or earlier a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot without an appointment on a limited basis. The jabs are being strictly given to that age group only, the GGD branch said. The organization could offer walk-in availability because there is currently more vaccine doses than there are scheduled appointments for the booster shot, and staffing levels can accommodate the expanded group.

“We have decided to make the free time slots available under strict conditions to people who come by without an appointment so that we do not waste time in this booster campaign," said GGD Hollands Midden. The amount of availability can vary per day. That is why the GGD cannot "promise" that anyone who comes by will be able to immediately get a shot.

"We will continue to offer this from now on," said the GGD branch. "So it is not necessary to come by today or tomorrow."

The walk-in appointments are for people who either recovered from Covid-19 or had their last vaccine shot against the disease more than six months ago. If the person also received a flu shot, this must have been administered at least two weeks before receiving the Covid-19 booster. “A strict evaluation will take place at the door," said the GGD. "If you don't meet the conditions, you will be sent away."

The administration of booster shots to people over 60 is still slowly getting started in the Netherlands. Earlier this week, the Members of the Tweede Kamer strongly criticized Health Minister Hugo de Jonge about the course of the injection campaign.

Later on Friday, the minister will come up with a plan for accelerating the booster shot campaign. The expectation is that soldiers, medical students, veterinarians, former nurses and former doctors will help.