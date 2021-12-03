Bijenkorf parent company Selfridges & Co. may soon be sold to Thai conglomerate Central Group. A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that the current owners of Selfridges, the Weston family, agreed on a deal with Central Group. The sale may be announced later this month.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the Weston family was considering a 4.7 billion euro offer from a potential buyer. The family asked Credit Suisse to advise on the future of the business.

Selfridges and Central Group both declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Selfridges has several stores in the UK. It also includes other department store chains, like Bijenkorf in the Netherlands, Holt Renfrew in Canada, and Arnotts and Brown Thomas in Ireland.