An explosive went off at the front door of a home on Marianellastraat in Amsterdam-Osdorp early on Thursday morning. The blast caused a fire, and one of the residents had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the Amsterdam police said on Twitter.

The blast was first reported as a fire at 2:03 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department and two ambulances were dispatched. The police responded to the scene five minutes later.

According to NH Nieuws, the firefighters first at the scene saw damage indicating that an explosion was involved. They called the police. Paramedics examined the residents of the home and decided to send one to the hospital for treatment. The police are investigating.

This is the second explosion in Osdorp in just over a week. Last week Wednesday, an apartment on Oeverpad was severely damaged by an explosive, according to AT5. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m.