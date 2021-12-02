Mining activities, like drilling for geothermal energy, can pose a risk to groundwater intended for the drinking water supply. Separation of functions between mining and drinking water is essential for the Supplementary Strategic Stocks, according to the Association of Water Companies in the Netherlands (Vewin) and the Interprovincial Consultation (IPO).

The government is increasingly issuing permits for drilling for geothermal energy, and the two organizations are afraid that the water quality will suffer as a result. The provinces and drinking water companies are calling on the central government to protect future water resources properly. The ten Dutch drinking water companies will draw attention to the problem in parliament on Thursday.

"The demand for drinking water can increase by an average of 30 percent until 2040, but the availability of sufficient good quality water for drinking water cannot be taken for granted," according to IPO and Vewin. "Growing drinking water demand, climate change, and threats to drinking water resources mean that additional groundwater supplies must be designated for drinking water supply."