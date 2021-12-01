Rain showers will move across the country from west to east on Tuesday, which will start with a particularly cloudy morning. Strong winds are expected from late morning, especially in the northern half of the country. KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the Wadden area, Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, the IJsselmeer area, and Noord Holland, starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until evening.

The rain will lessen by the afternoon, but not before dumping up to 15 millimeters of precipitation in some areas. Eventually, the temperature will rise to about 8 degrees Celsius, the highest predicted temperature for the week.

The westerly wind is moderate to fairly strong. The coastal winds will be strong in the afternoon, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. At one point, the sustained winds could hold at the storm-force level of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

"Inland wind gusts will be around 60 kilometers per hour, in the coastal areas up to about 75 kilometers per hour, and in the northern coastal area around 90 kilometers per hour in the afternoon," the KNMI predicted.

The upcoming weather for the rest of this week will be characteristic of winter. People in the Netherlands can expect clouds and rain. Those looking to get some fresh air over the weekend may want to plan for Sunday, which should be dryer than Saturday.

By Sunday, the off-and-on rain will start to clear up and be replaced by frost. In the night leading up to Monday, temperatures could drop to -3 degrees, according to the meteorological institute.