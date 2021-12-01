From January 1, children in Rotterdam aged 4 to 12 can travel for free on public transport in the Maasstad. It will be an experiment at first, the municipality of Rotterdam reported on Wednesday.

With this trial, the municipality wants to make public transport more accessible for all Rotterdam residents. "If children travel for free with public transport, it is much cheaper for families to travel by tram, bus, or subway," said alderman Judith Bokhove (mobility). This also gives children the opportunity to become familiar with public transport from an early age and to discover their city differently.

All children in the age group registered in Rotterdam can travel for free for a year with the RET public transport, such as the subway, tram, and bus, and the EBS bus line in Rozenburg. All you need is your own personal public transport chip card. With that, you can apply for free travel.