Over a quarter of young adults in the Netherlands own cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The National Institute for Budget Information (Nibud) and Rabobank report this based on research among over 1,500 people between 18 and 30. Nearly a third of respondents invest in traditional forms like stocks and funds.

According to the study, investors are more often male than female and usually also have savings. Nearly a tenth of young adults invest with no savings on hand. More than three-quarters believe that you should only invest money you can afford to lose.

Young adults with more financial wealth invest more often in the traditional investment forms. This type of investor usually has a high income and is more often highly educated than less educated. Respondents who only invest in cryptocurrencies are less likely to be highly educated and more likely to have less wealth.

A vast majority, 85 percent, of respondents invest to build wealth or achieve returns. More than half say they enjoy investing. Less than a tenth invest because they had investments from their parents.