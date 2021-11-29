From today until at least December 18, schools must take new coronavirus measures. Pupils must wear face masks when not in the class. Pupils under the age of 12 must stay home with mild symptoms. Previously, this was only necessary when they had a cough or fever.

Educational institutions also need to follow urgent advice, such as laying walking routes in buildings and spreading break times. The advice will also apply to divide classes into smaller groups that do not have any contact with each other. For groups Six to Eight of primary education and the whole of secondary education, it is recommended that all pupils take a self-test twice a week.

Branch organizations for primary and secondary education and student unions, and student organization LAKS are happy that schools can remain open. Especially since the catering industry, for example, has to deal with stricter closing times.