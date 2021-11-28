The new coronavirus measures Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced on Friday will come into effect today. Along with the previously mentioned restrictions, an evening lockdown will begin lasting at least three weeks to lower the rising number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands. "We are hoping for a normal Christmas, but we cannot give any guarantees," Rutte said during the conference.

Social distancing

All adults must keep 1.5 meters from each other. Authorities can impose a 95-euro fine for violating social distancing restrictions. Rutte also encouraged people to work from home whenever possible. "Work at home, unless there is really no other option," Rutte said.

A limit of four household guests over the age of 12 applies.

Opening hours

Non-essential stores, such as restaurants, bars, cafés, gyms, museums, cinemas and theaters have to close their doors at five p.m. Amateur sports matches and practices are forbidden from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Essential stores, such as grocery stores and drugstores, can stay open until 8 p.m.

All locations have to keep their doors closed until 5 a.m. the next day.

Education

The government decided to keep education open. "The education system will remain open. Not because there are few or no infections, but because the social impact would be huge," Rutte said.

Children in primary schools groups Six, Seven, Eight, and secondary school students must wear face masks when in the hallways.

Children under 12 are not allowed to go to school if they have a mild cold or runny nose. The children must quarantine until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours or test negative at a GGD test location. The Cabinet also encouraged young children to be kept separate from people over the age of 70. "The oldest groups are the most vulnerable. If necessary, grab an iPad or telephone," Rutte said.

Higher education group sizes remain capped at 75 people, except for midterm and final exams.

Previous Measures

All previous measures will continue to apply. Everyone aged 13 and up must show a coronavirus access pass when entering hospitality businesses, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, museums, historical monuments, casinos, event locations, trade fairs, and conferences. A maximum of 1,250 people are allowed at an event.

Audiences for professional sports games are not allowed.

Face masks must be worn in indoor public areas.