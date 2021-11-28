One woman died in a large fire in the Brabant town of Dongen on Sunday morning, Omroep Brabant reported. The fire injured six further people. One person remains seriously injured in hospital. It was not clear if the deceased person was the same person reported missing earlier.

"Incredibly sad what happened in Dongen. There were so many emotions. Such fire has a huge impact," Dongen Mayor Marina Starmans told Omroep Brabant.

Firefighters rushed to the house on the Kardinaal van Rossumstraat around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. Some of the residents were able to flee via the roof. Firefighters had to rescue one resident from the top of the home.

Residents of the surrounding homes also had to leave their homes. They were able to return to their homes around 8 a.m.

Parts of the building collapsed due to the fire. Firefighters brought the blaze under control around 7 a.m. but had to continue extinguishing smaller fires until 11:30 a.m.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.