A raging house fire on the Kardinaal van Rossumstraat in Dongen, Brabant, injured at least six people. A spokesperson for the security region said one person is still missing.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. The residents of the building managed to escape through the roof, among other exits. Residents of surrounding homes also left their homes, the security region announced earlier. The spokesperson did not know precisely how many people had to flee their homes. Emergency services received the evacuees outside.

The fire brigade deployed several units to fight the fire. A drone has also been deployed to help extinguish the blaze. Residents affected by the smoke were advised to close windows and doors and turn off mechanical ventilation.

According to the safety region, firefighters brought the blaze under control around 7 a.m. The fire service was able to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding buildings. The affected home has partially collapsed and the fire brigade is still working on extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.