The first snowfall of the season was reported in eastern Brabant and parts of Gelderland in the night from Friday to Saturday. "The first snowfall of the year arrived right on time. On average, with the current climate, the first snowfall of the year occurs on December 3," weer.nl wrote. A few decades ago, the first snow in autumn usually fell around November 22.

The KNMI issued a yellow code warning on Saturday morning for Brabant due to icy roads. The KNMI lifted the warning within the course of the morning.

The last snowfall of the year also occurred in Brabant on May 7.

Clouds will be present all over the country throughout Saturday, with smatterings of snow, rain, and possibly sleet, according to the meteorological institute KNMI. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 2 to 6 degrees Celsius. "There is light to moderate wind, usually from the south," says the weather service. On Sunday, the wind could reach 28 kilometers per hour.

This weekend will be fairly cold, dropping to -2. A code yellow warning for slippery conditions is possible for Sunday or Monday. There will be precipitation on Monday with the possibility of further subzero temperatures.

❄️ Opgepast in Brabant! 'Verrassingen' waren niet uitgesloten en dat blijkt: dit is het beeld actueel bij Best, Eindhoven! Zware #sneeuw en verschillende slippartijen, maar er is vooralsnog geen strooi- of schuifwagen te bekennen...

@Rijkswaterstaat @KNMI @ANWB @omroepbrabant pic.twitter.com/ZFpkNG8nLr — Wouter van Bernebeek (@StormchaserNL) November 27, 2021

From Tuesday on, the temperatures will pick up. People in the Netherlands can expect a high of 7 degrees on Wednesday.