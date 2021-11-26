Another coronavirus press conference will be held early this evening. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and corona Minister Hugo de Jonge will announce what measures the Cabinet is taking to reduce the high number of infections. According to one person involved, the Cabinet still has a lot of decisions to make earlier in the day.

It seems most likely that the Cabinet will follow the advice of the Outbreak Management Team to close catering establishments, non-essential stores, and cultural institutions at 5:00 p.m. Education will stay open. But whether additional measures are being considered in schools to prevent infections there is still unclear.

A relatively large part of the infections happens at schools, also because children under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. In emergency advice on Thursday, the OMT said schools should remain open. In an earlier report, experts said they'd like to "avoid" measures in education. But additional restrictions in schools might be needed.