The Outbreak Management Team advised the Cabinet to keep all levels of education open, sources told NOS. Whether the Cabinet will follow this advice remains to be seen.

While there are many coronavirus infections in schools, the OMT believes the government must do everything in its power to keep the schools open. The advice applies to primary-, secondary-, and higher education, according to the sources. The OMT told the Cabinet to first look at other sectors for reducing infections.

The broadcaster did not say whether the advice also applies to daycares and after-school care.

The PO-Raad, the umbrella organization for primary schools, also urged the Cabinet to keep schools open. Closing schools unfairly punish children, according to the organization.

The Ministers involved in the Netherlands' coronavirus approach are meeting on Thursday to discuss further measures to curb the spread of the virus. New infections have been steadily above 20 thousand for some time now, with the RIVM reporting 23,789 new cases on Wednesday - a new daily record.

It is not clear whether the Cabinet will adopt the OMT advice. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge will hold a press conference on Friday.