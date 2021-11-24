The Netherlands set a new record for most coronavirus infections diagnosed in a single day. A total of 23,789 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, beating a record set last Thursday by a hundred. It was the fourth time in seven days that over 23,000 infections were registered, and the ninth consecutive day where over 20,000 were diagnosed. Up until this month, the record had been roughly 13,000 set last December.

The new infection total pushed the seven-day moving average up to a new record for the 14th day straight. That figure reached 22,466, based solely on raw data from the RIVM. It was 32 percent higher compared to a week earlier. A combination of raw and corrected data put the figure at 22,417 after growing nearly every day for eight straight weeks.

As the number of infections continued to swell, the Cabinet confirmed that the Outbreak Management Team was planning to meet Wednesday night to discuss if the restrictions put into place ten days ago have had any tangible effect, and if new measures are needed. They will brief the Cabinet on Thursday, with ministers expected to debate the subject on Friday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge could announce any policy changes Friday evening.

"If it continues at this pace, it will not go well," De Jonge said on Wednesday. The situation is "miserable and worrisome" with the recent coronavirus figures equal to the most pessimistic scenario projected.

The OMT meeting was brought forward two days, and the press conference was not initially planned for before December 3. Intensive care physician Diederik Gommers told Members of Parliament on Tuesday night that the situation was dire with just 650 ICU places available for Covid-19 patients.

There were 505 patients with the disease in an ICU on Wednesday afternoon, according to the LCPS. That rose by 17 in a day, a 3.4 percent gain after accounting for new admissions, discharges and deaths. A similar increase would put the ICU total over 650 in eight days.

There were 2,535 people with Covid-19 being treated in all hospital departments, a net decrease of five. That was the first fall recorded in three weeks. However, the total was still 22 percent above its position a week ago. Another 22 percent increase would put the total at 3,100. The other 2,030 in treatment Wednesday were in regular care wards, a net decrease of 22.

Hospitals admitted 2,250 people into care the past seven days, including 319 during the preceding 24 hours. Some 1,820 people were admitted during the preceding seven days. Three hundred patients with the coronavirus disease were sent directly to an intensive care unit, compared to 234 the previous week.

Data from the RIVM confirmed that about 22.5 percent of people tested by the GGD between November 16 and 22 were diagnosed with the infection. That figure has set new records for ten consecutive days. During that time, the GGD tested about 90,500 people on average per day, also a record.

A total of 59 cities registered 100 or more infections, and eight cities had 300 or more residents test positive. The three cities with the most infections were Amsterdam (742), The Hague (570) and Rotterdam (564). Amsterdam's total was 16 percent below average, Rotterdam's figure was roughly level with its average, and The Hague reported a figure 14 percent above its mean.

To date, the RIVM has registered 2,511,953 positive coronavirus tests.