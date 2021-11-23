The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) would prefer to "avoid" stricter rules for schools, despite the increasing number of infections among children. The OMT does think it is important to monitor the situation in schools "closely" to see whether children infect too many other age groups.

According to the OMT advice, "additional measures" may still be needed in schools. The Cabinet had asked the experts for advice on primary and secondary education because many schools recently had to send classes home due to Covid-19 infections. The OMT also sees that especially children under the age of 12 "are involved in outbreaks and clusters of coronavirus cases more often than before the autumn holidays."

But there is mounting evidence "of damage to the development of children" who cannot attend school to go to classes. That is why the OMT does not recommend any new measures for school children for the time being. The rest of society may have to accept additional measures that children do not have to adhere to "because of their development."

According to the OMT, it is vital that primary school teachers stay at home if they have sniffles or other coronavirus-related symptoms and are tested. Children must be quarantined "if a housemate or other close contact tested positive."

