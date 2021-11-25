Feyenoord fans who flew from Schiphol to Prague on Wednesday had a very special co-pilot on the flight. None other than King Willem-Alexander flew the Rotterdam fans to the Czech capital for the match against Slavia, which is happening on Thursday evening.

One Feyenoord supporter managed to snap a pic of the King behind the "wheel" of the KLM plane. "I honestly think he's for Feyenoord now," the supporter said to Rijnmond Sport. The King is a known' Ajax supporter. "But his wife [Queen Maxima] is for Feyenoord. That compensates a bit," the supporter said. "Isn't this beautiful? I think it's really fun! We're going to make this a great party."

👑 | De Feyenoorders die om 12 uur naar Praag vlogen hadden een ‘Koninklijke vlucht’ naar Tsjechië. Niemand minder dan Koning Willem-Alexander was de co-piloot tijdens de vlucht. pic.twitter.com/5vjCgqJ0P8 — Rijnmond Sport (@RijnmondSport) November 24, 2021

Feyenoord will be playing Slavia for a match in the group stage of the Conference League in Prague on Thursday evening. The kick-off is at 6:45 p.m.

Feyenoord fans started arriving in the Czech capital on Wednesday. Thousands more are expected to arrive on Thursday. The local police expect some 3,000 fans from the Netherlands, they said on Twitter.

Hundreds of police officers will patrol the city streets to keep the situation under control, the police said in a tweet showing a video of riots in Rotterdam on Friday.

