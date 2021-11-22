The Outbreak Management Team asked the Cabinet to hold another coronavirus press conference before the one planned for December 3, sources around the OMT confirmed to De Ondernemer.

With structurally over 20,000 coronavirus infections per day, "code black" approaching at hospitals, and the increasing social unrest about this, the "message needs to be clearer, a press conference over two weeks is irresponsible," the sources said.

It is unlikely that the Cabinet will announce new measures at the earlier press conference because it is too soon to determine whether the partial lockdown implemented on November 13 had the desired results.

"The message must be much clearer. The why. The urgency does not seem to get through. Code Black is threatening, and what that means must not only be explained to the Netherlands by Diederik Gommers in a talk show," De Ondernemer's sources said.

"Code black" refers to a situation in hospitals where there are not enough beds available to treat everyone who needs it. In that case, doctors will have to decide who gets treated and who gets sent home.

If more measures are taken, they will likely either involve the 2G coronavirus access policy or a harsher lockdown. With the 2G policy, only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus can get access to things like restaurants and events. A negative test will no longer suffice.