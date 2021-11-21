Police reported Saturday evening that during the riots Friday evening in Rotterdam, three rioters sustained bullets wounds. The injured are being treated in hospital.

Previous reports stated there had been two people hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

The National Criminal Investigation Department is examining if police were responsible for the injuries. Officers said they fired both targeted and warning shots after rioters cornered them and to protect firefighters. Police also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The fact that gunshot wounds injured a third person became known a day later because they were admitted to a hospital outside the Rotterdam region. "Thus, information can come in delayed," a police spokesperson said. Police have not released information on the condition of the three. "There is also medical privacy," the spokesperson said.

Riots broke out on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam on Friday evening around 8 p.m. Police were pelted with fireworks and stones. At least seven people were injured, including rioters, law enforcement and a journalist trying to take pictures. Authorities arrested 51 people. Camera images could lead to the arrest of further suspects.