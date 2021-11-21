In several places in the Netherlands, police were busy on Saturday evening with young people who had gathered and set off fireworks, causing unrest. Social media posts called for people to join the riots. In some cases, heavy fireworks were thrown at police. Police took 28 people into custody.

An emergency order was issued in The Hague for the Schilderswijk and Transvaal. The riot police were also on site. Due to the riots in Rotterdam on Friday, the police in The Hague were visible with more officers. Small groups of young people who hung out on the street were asked to identify themselves. "We are extra alert," a police spokesperson said. Rioters set an underground container on fire. Police arrested seven people. Five officers were injured during the unrest, one of whom sustained a head injury.

The riot police squad was also deployed in the Roermond neighborhood De Kemp. Rioters threw heavy fireworks at police who were present in large numbers. Police tried to disperse the rioters and chased them through the area. Officers arrested twelve people, for among other offenses, threats, loitering and failing to provide identification.

The police also had to intervene in the Limburg town of Stein after various reports of disturbances. Police arrested one person and did not exclude the possibility of further arrests. Mayor of Stein Marion Leurs-Mordang issued an emergency order until Monday.

In Urk, the Public Prosection Services temporarily permitted preventative frisking after rioters pelted police with heavy fireworks. Law enforcement took eight people into custody for possessing or setting off fireworks.

There were also disturbances around at the football stadiums in Alkmaar during the match between AZ and NEC and during the match between Heracles and Fortuna Sittard in Almere. The game in Almere stopped after people threw fireworks on the field. The competition between AZ and NEC was paused due to the unrest.

There were calls to set off fireworks in Bunschoten and in Eindhoven on social media, particularly Telegram. Police monitored social media messages closely. "We did not want it to get out of hand," a police spokeswoman said. In Amsterdam and Rotterdam, there was an increased police presence. Friday evening, riots had broken out on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam, leading to 51 arrests. At least seven people were injured during the protests, three of them sustained bullet wounds.

🇳🇱 Chaos in Den Haag gisteravond! De politie heeft gisteravond meerdere charges uitgevoerd op de kruising Vaillantlaan met de Hoefkade in #DenHaag. pic.twitter.com/LXmewtwTcw — Kees71 (@Kees71234) November 21, 2021