A man attacked a front desk worker with a knife at the Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal police office in Amsterdam Saturday evening. The desk clerk sustained light injuries. She was able to go to hospital on her own accord to have her injuries treated.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m. police tweeted. Police arrested a 26-year-old suspect who did not have a permanent address.

The police office was temporarily closed off for the public.