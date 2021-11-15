By comparing the coronavirus access policy with the situation of Jewish people in the thirties and forties of the last century, Thierry Baudet has ensured that no one can take him seriously anymore. That said Aron Vrieler of the Center for Information and Documentation on Israel (CIDI) in response to a tweet by Baudet.

"The [unvaccinated] are the new Jews, the looking-away excluders are the new Nazis and NSB members," the Forum voor Democratie leader tweeted on Sunday.

Baudet "now explicitly says that we are reliving the Holocaust. This means that no one who is even slightly open to facts can take him seriously," said Vrieler. "If Jews during the Holocaust could avoid their fate by taking two shots, they would have done so. He should be ashamed that he tramples on the memory of victims of the Holocaust, and moreover, now dismisses the majority of Dutch people as Nazis and NSB members."

According to CIDI director Hanna Luden, Baudet contributes to "the denial of history" with these kinds of statements. "And that is very bad because young people take what he says as true and do not realize he is spreading nonsense. History should not be raped." She also believes that MPs should distance themselves from Baudet's claims.