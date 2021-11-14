FvD leader Thierry Baudet said he thinks the move towards a tighter coronavirus access policy can be compared with the situation of the Jews in the 1930s and 40s. "The unvaccinated are the new Jews, the excludes looking away are the new Nazis," Baudet tweeted on Sunday.

Baudet made the statements in response to a newsletter from opinion pollster Maurice de Hond who expressed his concerns about the Cabinet's proposal to make it possible to allow only vaccinated people and people who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection into specific locations.

De Hond made a comparison to his Jewish parents. "At a certain point, they were also no longer allowed to enter certain places, such as cinemas, theaters and restaurants. What struck them most was those who were continued to be allowed inside, did not say anything."

Baudet has compared the coronavirus policy to the Second World War in the past. For example, in the run-up to Liberation Day, his party made a poster suggesting that freedom had come to an end due to the coronavirus policy. Baudet also defended people who wore a yellow badge, similar to the ones Nazis forced Jewish people to wear during the Second World War. After criticism from Jewish organizations, Baudet said organizations should not "claim" the war.

In response to the Liberation Day poster, Baudet said that controversial statements were designed to create a stir. "That controversy then stretches the debate."