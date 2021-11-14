Three teenagers were killed in a frontal collision with an ambuance on the Heeklaan in Helmond, Omroep Brabant remproted. The fatal crash took place around a quarter past midnight on Sunday in the Noord-Brabant town. Police discovered a laughing gas container near the crash site.

Four people were in the passenger car. Three of them, a 15- and a 16-year-old passenger from Eindhoven, as well as the 16-year-old driver from Nuenen, did not make it out alive. The fourth passenger, a 15-year-old from Eindhoven, was heavily injured. He was rushed to the Radboud Hospital in Nijmegen for treatment.

The two ambulance drivers also sustained injuries. There were no patients in the emergency vehicle at the time of the crash. "They are doing well considering the circumstances," a police spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. "They were taken to hospital for observation."

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. "The passenger car probably ended up on the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into the ambulance," an officer told the Einhovens Dagblad. The ambulance did not have sirens or lights at the time of the accident.