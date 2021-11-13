Among the new coronavirus restrictions taking effect on Saturday is the urgent government advisory statement to limit household visitors to four per day. Should that be extended through the holiday season, an exemption will be made for Hanukkah, Sinterklaas, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge wrote in a letter to the Tweede Kamer.

For the time being, the four visitors per household cut-off applies for the next three weeks and will expire on December 4, already covering most of the Hanukkah period. From then on, other coronavirus restrictions will likely apply, such as the expanded use of coronavirus access passes in more sectors, and the 2G coronavirus pass system.

Use of the 2G system means that only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and people who have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection will receive a QR code allowing entrance into some businesses. The Cabinet expressed a wish to allow business owners to decide for themselves if they will use the 2G system, or the current 3G system which also includes people who tested negative for the coronavirus infection. Until this is legally possible, the advice for a limit on guests at home, among other restrictions, will continue to apply.

The policy about home visitors does not include children up to the age of 12. Last year during Christmas, the urgent advice was not to invite more than three guests to celebrate the holiday.