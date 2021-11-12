Amid escalating coronavirus infections and Covid-19 hospitalizations, the Netherlands will enter a new, light version of a lockdown starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 13. The decision was made with the intention to quickly reduce the number of infections in a way that limits the impact to education, work, and other aspects of daily life.

The new measures were announced at a press conference on Friday by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. They will take effect roughly six weeks after nearly all coronavirus restrictions were released in the Netherlands. During that time, the average number of daily coronavirus infections rose from under 1,700 to over 13,000. A record of over 16,300 infections was recorded on Thursday, and was nearly matched on Friday. Hospitalizations have also jumped up substantially during the past six weeks, with over 200 Covid-19 patients admitted daily.

The full list of new coronavirus restrictions follows. They will remain in effect at least through Friday, December 3, when the situation will be re-assessed.

Immediate short-term measures

Coronavirus access passes remain required for everyone aged 13 and up entering hospitality businesses, cinemas, theaters, concert halls, museums, historical monuments, casinos, event locations, trade fairs, and conferences.

Coronavirus access passes are required for those 18 and up entering indoor sports facilities, sports club canteens, and arts and culture rehearsal facilities, practice halls, and workshops.

Face masks are required at indoor public locations wherever coronavirus passes are not required.

Maintaining 1.5 meters of distance is required wherever coronavirus passes are not required.

Hospitality businesses must close at 8 p.m. nightly. They may not open until 6 a.m. the following day.

Fixed assigned seats are required for all hospitality business customers.

Essential retail locations, like supermarkets, pet stores, and drugstores, must close at 8 p.m. nightly. They may not open until 6 a.m. the following day.

Non-essential shops and businesses which are open to the public must close at 6 p.m. nightly. This includes close contact professions, such as hair stylists. They may not open until 6 a.m. the following day.

Organized events must start after 6 a.m., and end by 6 p.m. nightly, but arts and culture performances are exempted. The exemption covers cinemas, live theaters, and concert venues.

Event attendance is capped at 1,250 people per venue, and all visitors must remain in an assigned seat. This includes arts and culture performances.

Audiences are not allowed to attend sports competitions, including those at the professional level, and those at any amateur level.

Higher education group sizes are capped at 75 people, excluding staff, in any independent space, like a classroom or lecture hall. Midterm exams and final exams are exempt from this rule.

People are strongly advised to enter quarantine if a housemate tests positive for the coronavirus infection. This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated housemates.

Households are strongly advised not to allow more than four guests 12 years of age and over per day.

People should, "Work at home, unless there is really no other option."

Long-term measures under consideration