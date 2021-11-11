The coronavirus put a damper on various celebrations planned for the Netherlands today. The 11th of 11th is traditionally the kickoff for the Carnival season. The security regions in Limburg canceled all large parties, but in Noord-Brabant, some parties are still happening with restrictions in place. Sint-Maarten celebrations are still happening, though the security regions asked people to celebrate in small groups and hand out prepackaged treats.

In Den Bosch, the 11th of the 11th celebration is continuing as planned. Some 25,000 people are expected at the ticketed event, according to Omroep Brabant. Celebrations are also happening in Roosendaal and Oeteldonk. In most cases, attendees have to show a coronavirus access pass. Face masks must also be worn in indoor public spaces.

The Carnival association Breda canceled its 11-11 event last minute and all other events this year. The association told Omroep Brabant that its events could still happen with the current restrictions, "and our carnival heart is also calling for Carnival as it was." But the association CC Giegeldonk decided it was socially irresponsible to gather hundreds of people together with the current coronavirus situation.

Noordwijkerhout in Zuid-Holland did not cancel its Carnival parties today. Carnival association De Kaninefaaten told Omroep West that the increasing infections were no reason to cancel the event, as long as everyone sticks to the applicable restrictions.

Some areas of the Netherlands celebrate Sint-Maarten on November 11, with kids going door to door with lanterns and getting treats from people. The celebration is mainly popular in Noord-Holland, Limburg, and Groningen.

The security regions in these areas told NU.nl that kids would be allowed to go door-to-door this year. But they call on participants to walk through the streets in small groups, not mingle with other groups, and show understanding if some people don't want to open their doors and participate in the celebration. People behind the door are also advised to only hand out prepackaged treats and maybe indicate with a light if kids can come to knock on the door.