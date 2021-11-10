A man got stabbed in an apartment in Papendrecht and then jumped from the third floor. He survived both stabbing and three-story fall and was taken to hospital for treatment, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The incident happened on Hendrik Breitnerstraat in Papendrecht just after midnight. The police are looking for witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Rijnmond reported that the man jumped from the third-story apartment to escape his attacker after the stabbing. A police spokesperson told the broadcaster that the victim had no life-threatening injuries.

The police are investigating what happened.