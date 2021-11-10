An appellate court sentenced Sjonny W. to 19 years and 11 months in prison with additional compulsory psychiatric treatment for killing three women. The court considered it proven that the 48-year-old Amsterdam man is responsible for the deaths of Mirela Mos (30), Monique Roossien (26), and Sabrina Oosterbeek (30), NOS reports.

The court described W.'s actions as "horrific, inhumane, and disrespectful." He attacked "three vulnerable young women, all three of whom were working as prostitutes, all three of whom he had sex with, and all three of whom he got rid of." The sentence is equal to what the Prosecutor demanded.

Two years ago, W. was only found guilty of Mos's death in 2004 and sentenced to 14 years and five months in prison with psychiatric treatment. The court then ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict the man of Roosien and Oosterbeek's deaths in 2003 and 2017, respectively. The Prosecutor appealed.

Mos's body was found cut up in pieces and stuffed into 16 garbage bags in Amsterdam-Zuidoost in 2004. The authorities found W.'s DNA in one of those bags.

Roossien's body was found in 2003 at the Uitdammerdijk on the IJmeer. Her DNA was found in Mos's car. According to the court, the two women did not know each other.

Oosterbeek disappeared in 2017 after she visited W. Her body has never been found, but the court previously ruled it probable that she is no longer alive. The court considered it unlikely that she disappeared of her own accord, died of natural causes, or took her own life. The Court of Appeals criticized W. for not revealing what happened to Oosterbeek. "Her relatives have not been able to say goodbye. That is difficult for everyone."

