The GGDs will stop using mobile vaccination units in several regions, the health service's umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland announced. The reason is the autumn and upcoming winter weather. In the regions of Hollands Midden, Fryslan, and Haaglanden, among others, the mobile units will be replaced by indoor locations and pop-up locations, such as an empty office building.

"Such a mobile vaccination unit is, for example, in a parking lot at a supermarket," said a spokesperson for GGD GHOR Nederland. "Standing out there waiting in the middle of an autumn storm is not so comfortable." The umbrella organization does not yet know whether all regions will replace the mobile units with locations with more shelter against inclement weather. "Each region decides for itself how and when to organize this."