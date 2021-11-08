Parties in the lower house of Dutch parliament applauded the government's decision to waive government support for fossil fuel projects in other countries from the end of next year. The caretaker Cabinet actually wanted to leave this decision to a new government.

"This position was, of course, also completely untenable, but still: this is good news," said PvdA parliamentarian Jos Thijssen. He complimented responsible State Secretary Dilan Yesilgoz. "Well done," said the social democrat. CDA MP Henri Bontenbal called it an "important signal" that the Netherlands is also signing. "It is good that the Cabinet is listening to the signals from parliament, also from the CDA."

According to Raoul Boucke (D66), the Cabinet's decision is "the only good choice for our clean future and our economy." "We want to, must lead the way. And invest in the future instead of in fossil techniques and fuels of the last century," the MP said on Twitter.

"That governments have to stop financing fossil fuels to keep the climate crisis under control is a no-brainer," said GroenLinks leader Jesse Klaver. "After pressure from GroenLinks, the Netherlands is also signing the statement drawn up at the climate summit to stop this before the end of 2022." According to him, the time for "green words is over; it is time for green deeds."

Esther Ouwehand, leader of the animal party PvdD, attributes the change to the climate demonstration held in Amsterdam on Saturday. "Hoppa! A great success for the Climate March," she said. "Cabinet yields to pressure from tens of thousands of demonstrators. The Netherlands demands climate action, and now!" According to Volt leader Laurens Dassen, the protest contributed to this change of mind. "This shows: it makes sense to make yourself heard, like at the climate march. Better late than never, and we will hold the Cabinet to this."