The Climate March kicked off at the Dam Square in Amsterdam at 1 p.m. Demonstrators took to the streets to raise awareness for climate change, as the COP26 climate summit is going on in Glasgow. Hundreds arrived at the square around noon, with thousands still expected.

"We are very concerned about the climate, the impact of climate change worldwide and the tragedy of politics. It is time for action," the spokesperson of the protest Climate Crisis Coalition organizer, Ikram Cakir, said to AT5. The colaition includes Oxfam Novib, Friday For the Future Netherlands, Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion, Fossilevrij NL and Milieudefensie.

The protestors began marching through the center of the capital city around 1:15 p.m. The demonstration will end in Westerpark.

Demonstrators carried signs reading "Speak up for Climate Justice" and "What is money if the ice caps melt." A float by the environmental organization Milieudefensie depicts Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Shell CEO Ben van Beurden setting fire to the globe.

The organizers announced on Friday that 20 thousand people had signed up for the event. Organizers hoped to exceed the most prominent climate change protest in the Netherlands ever, which took place in 2019 and drew over 40 thousand people.

Climate marches were also held on Saturday in other parts of the world.