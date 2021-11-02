The Netherlands has more billionaires than ever, according to Quote's annual list of the wealthiest people. The Quote 500 this year includes 45 Dutch people with more than one billion euros in wealth, NOS reports.

Together, the richest Dutch own 219.6 billion euros, Quote calculated. To make the list this year, you again had to be richer than ever before. Only people with more than 110 million euros to their name made the list.

Heineken heir Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is still the wealthiest Dutch person with a wealth of 13.5 billion euros. Number 2 this year is real estate entrepreneur Remon Vos (CTP) with 5.7 billion euros. Number 3 is Randstad founder Frits Goldschmeding with 5.6 billion euros.

Media mogul John de Mol is the person on the list who lost the most money this past year. According to Quote, he lost some 300 million euros since last year's Quote 500.