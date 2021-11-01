The KNMI predicted periods of sunshine throughout Monday morning. Showers with possible thunderstorms can be expected along the coastal area.

Towards the afternoon showers will travel across the country, persisting into the evening.

The average high for the day will be 13 degrees Celsius with the possibility of slightly warmer temperatures in the middle of the country. In the evening, temperatures will drop down to eight degrees.

Winds coming from the southwest can range from between 29 to 38 kilometers per hour.

The sun will be a rare sight within the coming week. The chance to see the sun will be highest on Sunday. The maximum temperatures for the following days will range between 10 to 12 degrees.