The Cabinet is currently not looking at different measures for unvaccinated people to reduce the number of coronavirus infections. The Outbreak Management Team advised the government to re-stress the advice to work from home, avoid crowds, and keep your distance where possible, a source within the OMT told AD.

Severe measures like curfew or school closures are not on the table, the source said.

The Cabinet is also considering implementing coronavirus access passes in more places, such as at swimming pools and amateur sports. The OMT also advised considering the broader use of the access passes at local coronavirus hotspots.

The government will meet on Friday to discuss the OMT advice. A press conference is expected on Tuesday.

A total of 944 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized - less than in previous waves, but the ICU capacity is limited. Hospitals are also trying to continue regular care as much as possible. Four out of five Covid-19 patients in ICU are not vaccinated.