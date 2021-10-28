Hospitals in the Netherlands admitted 168 patients with Covid-19 between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, according to patient coordination office LCPS. That was the highest amount in a single day since May 19. The country's health agency also reported over 7,700 new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, suggesting the number of Covid patients requiring treatment will continue to rise at least into early November.

The average number of daily hospitalizations rose by 52 percent in the past week. During the last seven days, 890 patients with Covid-19 were admitted, including 121 sent to an intensive care unit. By comparison, 587 people with the disease were admitted the previous week, with 109 sent to an ICU.

There were 944 Covid patients in hospital care on Thursday. That was 10 percent higher compared to Wednesday, and 43 percent higher than a week ago. A similar 43 percent increase could push the total up above 1,354.

The current patient figures include 741 people in regular care wards, a net gain of 82 after accounting for 154 new admissions and 72 who either died or who the hospital transferred, or discharged. The other 203 patients were in intensive care units, a net increase of three which also factors in 14 new admissions.

Another 7,717 positive coronavirus tests were recorded by the RIVM, the Dutch public health institute, in its updated raw data. That pushed the seven-day moving average up to 6,302. Both figures set a new high since the last half of July. The average number of daily infections has soared by 61 percent just in the past week, according to the raw data, though a combination of raw and corrected data has the figure slightly lower at 6,273.

During the period between October 20-26, an estimated 15.8 percent of those tested by the GGD received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus infection, up from 12.8 percent a week earlier. The last time the figure neared 16 percent was during the second week of July, at the peak of the fourth wave of infections.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (226), The Hague (215), and Amsterdam (212). The latter still has the highest seven day average, 263, which rose by 60 percent in a week. Rotterdam follows with 190, up 49 percent. The Hague's total of 148 grew by 52 percent.

A total of 2,108,549 coronavirus infections have been recorded by the RIVM to date.