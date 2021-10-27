The value of all homes in the Netherlands, including the land on which they stand, increased by nearly 174 billion euros last year, Statistics Netherlands calculated. Continually rising home prices played a significant role in this value increase.

The Netherlands' total non-monetary assets increased by 239 billion euros to 4.2 trillion euros last year. This includes all the non-money objects that can be sold owned by households, companies, and the government. The total holding has been increasing for five consecutive years.

Homes now account for almost 60 percent of the Netherlands' total non-financial assets. All the houses in the Netherlands were worth 2.4 trillion euros last year.

The share of commercial buildings and their land in the total non-monetary assets decreased by 12.9 percent, or over 500 billion euros, last year. The value of Dutch oil and gas reserves also declined, mainly due to the decision to stop natural gas extraction in Groningen.