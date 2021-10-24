Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "on a collision course" with his decision to expel ten ambassadors, Labor MP Kati Piri said. Other MPs had similar reactions to Erdogan's decision.

The expulsion came in response to a statement by the ambassadors advocating for the release of the Turkish activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala. The Dutch ambassador, Marjanne de Kwaasteninet, was declared a persona non grata.

VVD foreign affairs spokesperson Ruben Brekelmans said on Twitter Erdogan has "shown his true face once again." "Expelling ten ambassadors, what a ridiculous act and senseless escalation," Brekelmans said.

GroenLinks MP Tom van der Lee said it was a "bizarre decision by Erdogan" and called for an "adequate response."

CDA MP Agnes Mulder spoke of an "unacceptable act."

Derk Jan Eppink from JA21 said the Turkish President had "lost his mind."

On Monday, the ten ambassadors had released a rare, joint statement on the fourth anniversary of Kavala's detention.

Kavala has been in prison despite not being convicted of a crime. The Europen Court of Human Rights ruled at the end of 2019 that Kavala should be released immediately.

Sjoerd Sjoerdsma from the D66 said the Dutch ambassador had rightly referred to the decision of the European Court that the Turkish government must let Kavala go. "The fact that Turkey is expelling the Dutch ambassador because she acted in line with the ruling of the court is a world upside down."