A shooting in a cafe restaurant in the Mexican town of Tulum Pueblo left two tourists killed and three injured, including a Dutch woman. The police suspect the shooting was between members of small rival drug gangs in the seaside resort, located about 120 kilometers south of Cancun on the Caribbean Sea. The region is also called the Riviera Maya.

The mayor of Tulum Pueblo said there was no indication that the victims had anything to do with the shooting. One of the perpetrators was injured and was taken to hospital and arrested, local media reported.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at the cafe where the five victims were eating. A German and a woman from India were killed. One died at the scene, and the other a little later in the hospital. A Dutch and two German tourists were hospitalized with injuries.

