From November 1, unvaccinated people who go on holiday with Corendon will be responsible for the costs themselves if they get infected with the coronavirus and have to go into quarantine. Corendon CEO Steven van der Heijden said this to the Telegraaf.

"Everyone has now had the opportunity to get vaccinated. If you choose to go on holiday without being vaccinated, then you have to bear the risk yourself if you test positive for your return journey," Van der Heijden said.

Corendon is flying to more destinations with a code orange travel warning related to the coronavirus. The code orange warning discourages recreational travel to an area. Van der Heijden hopes that the government will soon distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in its travel advice.