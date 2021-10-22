The police seized nearly 1,100 kilograms of illegal fireworks while checking a van at a carpool spot along the A12 in Arnhem. A 28-year-old man from Barendrecht was arrested. "Obviously, the fireworks will be destroyed," the police said.

Every year, as New Year's approaches, the Dutch police intercept a lot of illegal fireworks. 3,700 kilograms of fireworks were seized in Tilburg early this month. Last year, cops confiscated a total of over 122,000 kilograms of fireworks across the country.

"Fireworks have become heavier and more dangerous in recent decades," the police said. "As a result, it has become an increasing social problem in recent years due to nuisance, injury, deaths, and environmental damage."

Illegal fireworks are most often transported by car on the backroads and highways, according to the police. The police are therefore focusing on checking vehicles and people in the run-up to New Year's.