During an undercover operation last Thursday, the police found 3,700 kilograms of fireworks at a building on Hultenseweg in Tilburg. They also arrested a 42-year-old man from Amersfoort and a 45-year-old man from Wijchen. The discovery was only announced on Monday because the source of the fireworks was still under investigation, a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, it is the "first big fireworks catch of the year. And it certainly won't be the last."

According to the spokesperson, the fireworks find was a "coincidence." Plainclothes investigators followed a truck on Thursday, which wasn't returned after a rental. The stolen truck was parked next to five containers in an outlying area between Hulten and Tilburg. While being observed, two men opened one of the containers and lifted cardboard boxes into the cargo area of the stolen truck.

The boxes had an explosion hazard warning label. The investigators decided to intervene. The boxes contained 3,700 kilograms of fireworks, including dangerous fireworks like shells and cakes, a piece of fireworks that ignites several fireworks effects in succession. There were no fireworks in the other four containers, but the police found shoes, among other things.

The police released the arrested men from custody over the weekend and will register a case against them. The police are still investigating the fireworks' origin.