The "Discover, Experience, and Protect" slogan of the Dolfinarium in Hardewijk is misleading, the Advertising Code Committee ruled in a complaint filed by animal rights organization House of Animals, Omroep Gelderland reports.

According to the committee, the word "protect" in the slogan gives the impression that visitors are making a direct contribution to the protection of the animals by buying a ticket and visiting the park. And there is no evidence that this is the case. The slogan is therefore in violation of the Dutch Advertising Code.

The Dolfinarium disagrees with the ruling, saying that the word "protect" refers to its educational function, which enthuses visitors about conservation. According to director Alex Tiebot, there is scientific evidence of that. "We, therefore, do not agree with the committee's judgment and will appeal against the advice."

House of Animals is pleased with the ruling. "The Dolfinarium has been claiming to be all about the well-being of dolphins, sea lions, and orcas for years, but it is one big lie," spokesperson Karen Soeters said to the broadcaster. "For example, the Dolfinarium can never meet the natural needs of dolphins, which naturally travel great distances."