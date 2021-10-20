On Wednesday, the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS) will again start with the national distribution of coronavirus patients due to pressure on hospitals. By relieving the burden on the regions with the most coronavirus patients, the LCPS hopes to keep healthcare accessible everywhere. A total of 617 people with Covid-19 were in hospital on Tuesday.

Ernst Kuipers, chairman of the National Network for Acute Care (LNAZ), expects the number of coronavirus patients to increase in the comping period. "We see that the influx has doubled in the past period. The occupation is now also increasing, and we expect it to continue to increase to about 800 Covid patients in ICU and the clinic," said Kuipers.

For the time being, the LCPS will only transfer patients to less crowded hospitals on working days. If more patients are admitted, the national distribution will also happen during the weekend.

The LCPS reported on Monday that 57 new coronavirus patients had been hospitalized, the highest number in 24 hours since April 29. On Tuesday, seven new patients were admitted.