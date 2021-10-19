The number of newly counted coronavirus cases increased by 3,949 in the past 24 hours, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The day before, there were significantly fewer new infections at 3,370.

Last week, the RIVM counted an average of 3,679 new confirmed infections per day. On Monday, the daily average of the past week was lower at 3,527.

Over the past 24 hours, the RIVM registered 13 new deaths as a result of the virus. These people did not necessarily die in the past 24 hours because it sometimes takes a while for a coronavirus death to be registered.

Amsterdam had 149 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, Rotterdam 115, The Hague 85, and Utrecht 72. Apeldoorn followed with 65 new cases.

The number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals increased slightly by seven in the past 24 hours. A total of 617 people with Covid-19 were hospitalized on Tuesday, reported the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS).

There are now 464 coronavirus patients in the nursing wards, one more than on Monday. 152 were cared for in intensive care units on Tuesday, six more than the day before.

On Monday, the total number rose by 57, the largest single-day increase since April 29. The number has been growing for some time now. Last Tuesday, there were more than 500 people with Covid-19 in Dutch hospitals since September 23. The last time there were more than 600 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals was September 14.