Early this month, an employee of the Zaanstad Judicial Complex was fired because she had a relationship with a detainee. A legal aid provider was also caught having oral sex with a detainee in the same prison and the same wing this month, NH Nieuws reports based on information from sources and the judicial institutions' service DJI.

The DJI told NH Nieuws that a prison employee had an "unprofessional relationship with a (former) detainee" and that her employment was terminated after this came out. Prison staff say that the woman was "tumbling with a crook" in the Oost 500 wing of the institution, a source told the broadcaster. The source said the woman was a correctional facility worker responsible for the custody and security of detainees.

On Tuesday, October 12, a prison employee caught a legal aid provider having oral sex with a prisoner in a consultation room in the same wing. "I saw her head go up and down, and when I caught her, she got up and wiped her mouth in a weird way," NH Nieuws quoted from a report in its possession. The director of the Zaanstad Judicial Complex reported the incident to the dean of lawyers.